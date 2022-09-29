"I do need to give him a receipt"- WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has a score to settle with Roman Reigns.

The two powerhouses collided in a dream match at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, where The Tribal Chief choked out Goldberg to retain his Universal Championship. Since then, the Icon has not competed inside the squared circle.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Goldberg listed a way to stop the Roman Reigns juggernaut. The former Universal Champion added that he needs to give the Bloodline leader "a little receipt" for choking him out in Saudi Arabia.

"Well, I don't have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of him. I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia. I think there are a number of superstars that are capable of dethroning him." [From 25:23 to 25:43]

Roman Reigns and Goldberg were slated to lock horns at WWE WrestleMania 36

The Tribal Chief and Goldberg are two of the most popular wrestlers of any generation, and therefore WWE did not want to miss the opportunity of pitting them against one another on the biggest stage.

The pair were slated to collide at WrestleMania 36 after Reigns challenged Goldberg for the Universal Championship. However, the match could not take place after The Head of the Table opted to pull out amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldberg, meanwhile, defended the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at the Showcase of Immortals, where the Monster Among Men captured the title.

Reigns returned to WWE later that year at SummerSlam, attacking the new Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after their match for the title. The Bloodline leader went on to capture the title at the next premium live event, Payback.

The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable since, taking down every opponent that has come his way, including the likes of Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens.

Alliance Pro Wrestling Podcast Network @ShootingUpNorth



NO WAY!! Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at Elimination Chamber!!!



youtu.be/Q2VW6r4YCZE **Shooting Up North Podcast**NO WAY!! Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at Elimination Chamber!!! **Shooting Up North Podcast**NO WAY!! Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at Elimination Chamber!!!😮😮😮😮youtu.be/Q2VW6r4YCZE https://t.co/5vIAvWTReK

Reigns also had the opportunity to revisit his feud with Goldberg after the latter returned to challenge The Head of the Table. However, the former WCW star succumbed to a Guillotine to lose the match via technical submission.

Would you like to see the Goldberg and Roman Reigns feud again in WWE? Sounds off in the comments and let us know!

