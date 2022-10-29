WWE Hall of Famer teases the idea of Evolution 2 under Triple H's regime

WWE Evolution was the first and only premium live event featuring all women's wrestlers. The show took place in 2018 and was headlined by Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella.

Taking to Instagram, Hall of Famer and legend, Amy Dumas, commonly known as Lita, teased the idea of Evolution 2 under Triple H's regime.

There have been numerous changes to WWE's programming since The Game took over as the Head of Creative. He has brought numerous stars back to the company and also made the big decision to include two WarGames matches at this year's Survivor Series.

In her Instagram post, Lita shared a host of photos from the first-ever Evolution show on the four-year anniversary of the event.

"Evolution 2 anyone? #WWEEvolution #TeamBestie" captioned Lita.

Check out Lita's post below:

At the first-ever Evolution show, Lita teamed up with Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus. The legendary duo defeated Mickie James and Alicia Fox, with Alexa Bliss in their corner, in a tag team match.

What happened at the first-ever WWE Evolution show?

At the first-ever WWE Evolution show, the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey featured in marquee matches.

Superstars from NXT UK, NXT, RAW, and SmackDown took center stage. The NXT UK Women's Championship was defended in a dark match, as then-champion Rhea Ripley beat Dakota Kai.

Nia Jax also won a 20-Woman Battle Royal to earn a future women's title shot. Whereas, Toni Storm defeated Io Shirai, now known as IYO SKY, to win the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya were also involved in a six-woman tag team match. The trio defeated The Riott Squad on the night. Whereas, arch-rivals Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane collided with The Queen of Spades, winning the NXT Women's Championship.

Speaking of heated rivalries, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair featured in the co-main event with the Irishwoman retaining her SmackDown Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match.

Lastly, The Baddest Woman On The Planet defeated Nikki Bella via submission to retain the RAW Women's Title.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes