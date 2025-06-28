WWE Hall of Famer teases return ahead of Night of Champions

A major WWE legend has hinted at a return to the ring ahead of Night of Champions. The premium live event is underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where many superstars are looking to settle their long-standing rivalries.

Michelle McCool was inducted into the 2025 class of the Hall of Fame in Las Vegas in April. She took her place among the immortals, with her husband, The Undertaker, having the honor of inducting her.

That being said, the legend last stepped between the ropes in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. McCool was eliminated over the top rope by Rhea Ripley, who also went on to win the multi-woman match.

Recently, Michelle McCool and Natalya got into a social media banter. On X, The Queen of Harts claimed that she would like a reunion of Layla and McCool (LayCool). In response, the WWE Hall of Famer playfully challenged Natalya and Maxxine Dupri to a match, stating she was ready to lace up her boots one more time.

Natalya retorted with a snarky reply, asserting that she and Dupri could easily defeat LayCool. The exchange ended with Michelle McCool teasing a potential grand return to the squared circle, leaving fans with a cryptic message.

"🤔🧐🤨. " McCool responded.

Check out the former Divas Champion's post below:

Michelle McCool reveals huge reason why she had to film a WWE match again

The All-American Diva recently recalled a time when wrestling officials required her and Victoria to reshoot a match. She discussed this during an appearance on the Six Feet Under podcast.

Michelle McCool revealed that higher-ups told her and Victoria to refilm their bout because their punches appeared more legitimate than those thrown by the male WWE Superstars.

"We thought we were being ribbed, and they're like, 'No, seriously, y'all's punches look better than the guys,'" McCool said. "I'm like, 'Hold up.' Of course, I was saying this in my head. 'Hold up, how is that our problem?' That's not a me problem. That's a you problem. And, actually, Chris Jericho was standing there, and he said that. He was like, 'If their punches look better than the guys, that's the guys' problem.' And I was like, 'Yeah, what he said.'"

It will be exciting to see if the former Divas Champion makes her in-ring return very shortly.

