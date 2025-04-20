WWE Hall of Famer teases return as The New Day's manager

The New Day was able to pick up the win over The War Raiders last night at WWE WrestleMania 41, and it seems they could now be teasing the return of a familiar face as their manager.
Ahead of WrestleMania night two, The New Day appeared on WWE World with their new championship, and it appears that they were able to come across Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson.
Wilson shared the following update on her Instagram stories, teasing that she might be open to returning as their manager.
"new manager," she wrote.
Torrie Wilson hasn't wrestled for WWE in more than four years, with her last appearance coming at the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, but with talk of Evolution 2 potentially taking place this summer, it could be the right time for her to be back on TV.
Does The New Day need a manager in WWE?
The New Day decided to part ways with Big E last year, and the group has since been the most hated on the RAW roster.
Following their Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania, the duo may be looking to recruit a manager and have someone to control the crowd as they move forward after making history as 12-time tag team champions.
If they walk back into a feud with The War Raiders following WrestleMania, then they already have a manager with Valhalla waiting to make her return after the birth of her second son.
Someone like Torrie Wilson or a former star who knows how to draw heat from a crowd could be the perfect choice for them, given the fact that they have been booed out of several buildings over the past few months, and it's now time for them to start a new chapter as champions.
