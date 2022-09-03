"The clock is ticking"- WWE Hall of Famer comments on the possiblity of The Rock returning to the company for a dream match

Triple H gave his honest opinion on The Rock possibly returning for a rumored match at the WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

It has been rumored that The Great One will face his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, HHH mentioned that it is a different feeling when you stand in the middle of the ring. He detailed how difficult the wrestling job is and how The Great One can take advantage of his time:

"There is nothing else on the planet that gives you this rush that WWE gives you when you're standing in the center of that ring. And I know he knows that, so I know somewhere deep inside of him is that burning thing that goes, 'Oh, I gotta feel that one more time, gotta get in there one more time, because my clock is ticking,' believe me. It's tough business, the clock is ticking, so if there is time, it is becoming now." (1:07:55- 1:08:30)

In continuation of the same interview, Triple H added that there is a burning desire inside the former 10-time world champion. He further questioned if The Rock can focus on it completely:

"And I know that there is a burning desire for him to take advantage of that time. It's just a matter of can he harness all the other things to focus on that long enough for us to get it done. It's up to him. The platform is certainly there, WrestleMania, L.A, two nights we already got 90+ thousand, I believe sold." (1:08:31- 1:08:57)

Jim Ross suggested that The Rock should have a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania

Jim Ross suggested that The Rock should return to the company and have a mixed tag team match.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Ross mentioned that he should have a mixed tag team match alongside his daughter. He reasoned that it would be a safe option for his return as well as his daughter's popularity:

"Here's the thing, I could see Rock having a mixed tag [team match] with his daughter at WrestleMania, I can see that. Now, there will be naysayers that will knock that idea, which is fine, that's expected. But that's a safe [option], it's a way to get him on TV, get his name and her name and image in the promotion." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Do you think The Rock might make his return on the night of WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please give credits to BT Sport and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

