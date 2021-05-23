"We're in a different time" - WWE Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on The Undertaker breaking character

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of WWE's greatest performers. He has built a legacy that is unmatched and is considered to be one of the best characters of all time, mostly because of the mysterious aura exuded by him on the screen.

Following The Deadman's cinematic match against AJ Styles at last year's WrestleMania, a five-part special titled "The Last Ride" was aired on the WWE Network. The documentary saw The Phenom pull the curtain on his character and talk about his career out of kayfabe.

This led to The Undertaker doing interviews, podcasts, and various appearances out of character. During the latest episode of Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his thoughts on The Undertaker breaking character:

"I look at it now and we're in a different time. Just because you pull the curtain back, doesn't mean you have to throw it all the way open." Mark Henry added, "I don't feel like [The Undertaker] threw the curtain all the way open. He just opened it up, let everybody see Oz and closed it back."

In honor of Busted Open’s 2nd annual Undertaker Day yesterday, the guys contemplate “The End of Kayfabe” on the latest 'Masters Class' edition of the Busted Open Podcast 🔊@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 @THETOMMYDREAMER @TheMarkHenry



Listen NOW⏬⏬⏬https://t.co/OfYp4fPQUa pic.twitter.com/18beSEQGrR — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 23, 2021

The Last Ride documentary traced all the struggles that The Undertaker faced during his later years in WWE.

The legendary superstar was subject to multiple injuries and health issues that forced him to work a part-time schedule. As a result, he mostly appeared on Saudi Arabia specials and during WWE WrestleMania season in recent years.

The Undertaker announced his retirement from WWE last year

The Undertaker

In the final episode of The Last Ride, The Deadman signed off by dropping major news that he was retiring from wrestling, saying that he was content if he never wrestled in WWE again.

"There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being 'are you happy enough with that?' It was a powerful moment. You don't necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it," said The Undertaker. "If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

WWE paid tribute to The Phenom at Survivor Series last year, where they celebrated his 30-year-long career for the company.

Please credit Sirius XM's Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.