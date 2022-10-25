WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently stated that Bray Wyatt should have been the one to end The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak.

Before their mania showdown in 2015, The Deadman's 21-match winning streak at the show of shows came to an end the year before at WrestleMania 30 against Brock Lesnar. To this day, the decision to end the streak remains one of the most shocking and surprising calls in WWE history.

Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, the Hall of Famer said that given how similar both Bray and Taker's characters were, the young star would have benefited more from beating The Deadman.

"I always thought Bray should have beat Taker, and he becomes the next Taker. Taker could only go so long. Who’s going to get that next spot? And I always thought it was him. I talked about it for years. Why would Brock beat him? Brock didn’t need to beat him. If Bray beat him, and I just think a lot of how they handled Bray was really good in the beginning before, but then it sort of lost it and got a little tarnished." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Bray Wyatt will hopefully look to get his WWE career back on track after he recently made his mysterious and shocking return to the company at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

WWE Hall of Famer wants Bray Wyatt to be the modern-day version of The Undertaker

Given their supernatural auras, the comparisons between the two former WWE Champions have been there from the moment the younger star made his debut as a character.

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he wants Bray Wyatt to focus more on his character work rather than that of in-ring work, like The Phenom did.

"The Bray Wyatt character for me is the character that I would be really, really trying to lean into, just because that character has got legs, it could go forever," he said. "That's what made The Undertaker work, he was The Undertaker, but he was still beatable, he was still a guy that could go out and his shoulders could get pinned to the mat in certain situations." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Despite making his WWE return, fans are still in the dark regarding Wyatt's motives, given that his promos since coming back have been extremely cryptic and vague.

