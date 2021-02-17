WWE Hall of Famer thinks The Undertaker should still be undefeated in 2021

Former WWE official Jim Ross believes The Undertaker should never have lost his undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

In 2014, The Undertaker’s 21-match winning run at WWE’s biggest event of the year came to an end against Brock Lesnar. The match outcome has become one of the most debated in WWE history, with many people believing that The Undertaker should have remained undefeated.

Ross, a 2007 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, reviewed No Way Out 2006 on his Grilling JR podcast. During a conversation about Kurt Angle’s win over The Undertaker, he gave his opinion on Lesnar’s WrestleMania 30 victory.

“I was not for it when Undertaker’s streak [was] ended by Lesnar. Not a knock on Brock, just simply I thought that was such a unique calling card. It was so unique and special, all pointing to the biggest event of the year. So Undertaker’s undefeated streak was always in place, it was always something for somebody to shoot for. It became an issue.”

21-1 — Brock Lesnar (@BrockLesnar) April 8, 2014

The Undertaker retired in 2020 with a WrestleMania record of 25 victories and two losses. Other than Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 30), Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 33) is the only WWE Superstar to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

What if Kurt Angle defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 22?

Kurt Angle defeated The Undertaker at the final PPV before WrestleMania 22

The Undertaker defeated Mark Henry at WrestleMania 22 to keep his undefeated streak alive. The previous PPV, No Way Out 2006, ended with Kurt Angle retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against The Undertaker. Jim Ross believes it was the right decision to book Angle’s victory at No Way Out instead of WrestleMania.

“So, no, I would not have been for beating the streak at that point in time [in 2006 if The Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle took place at WrestleMania 22]. Here we’re talking in 2021, the month of February, I’m thinking I still wish he was undefeated.”

Advertisement

The Undertaker even offered to lose his undefeated streak against Angle at WrestleMania 22. However, both Vince McMahon and Angle were against the idea.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.