WWE Hall of Famer unleashes fury on John Laurinaitis; accuses him of racism and discrimination (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently lashed out at former WWE employee John Laurinaitis.

A lawsuit from ex-employee Janel Grant accusing Vince McMahon of sexual abuse and harassment brought Laurinaitis' role in the company under scanner once again. He was named as one of the executives involved in harassing Ms. Grant.

Even former Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, in her recent book, Our Fight: A Memoir, took shots at John, claiming that the official looked for sexual appeal rather than wrestling ability while hiring talent.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long blasted John Laurinaitis for trying to take away his job. The WWE Hall of Famer hinted that John was bothered by the color of his skin rather than his ability to entertain fans.

Teddy made sure to get the truth out and didn't bother if the former WWE executive decided to sue him.

"Like I said, I don't hold back my tongue back on Laurinaitis, one of the worst pieces of sh*t on this planet. They can do whatever they wanna do. You sue me all you want to, then you're gonna get holla, holla, holla. So, that's all I can tell you, man. Like I said, I'm not gonna bring them through with this, but here's a man that's gonna stop me from making a living because of the color of my skin, not because I was not doing my job. So you'e gonna tell me I did my job on the face of that TV for nine years. You know what I'm saying? Let me stop." [From 8:19 - 8:52]

In her book, Ronda went on to say that Laurinaitis was an "all-around dirtbag" and an entitled "60-year-old former frat boy."

John Laurinaitis was released from the company back in 2022, and in light of recent events, it could be safe to say that the WWE Universe has seen the last for the former Head of Talent Relations.

