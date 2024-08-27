WWE Hall of Famer doesn't want to return for commentary under Triple H's regime

WWE Hall of Famers and legends often return to the business and contribute in different roles. Recently, Jesse 'The Body' Ventura stated that he doesn't want to return to commentary as he's not a fan of the current professional wrestling scene.

Jesse Ventura was a prominent name in the Stamford-based promotion from the 80s to the 90s as a color commentator. However, his issues with Vince McMahon and his political career made Ventura move away from the company.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet of INSIGHT, Ventura stated he doesn't want to do commentary as he isn't a fan of the current scene and believes a lot of it is very predictable. Plus, he added the absence of the late WWE Hall of Famer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund.

"I don’t think I could. I don't think I could today because I don't like the stuff. You know what else I don't like today? There ain't no Mean Gene," Ventura said. [H/T - CVV]

Check out the video below:

Triple H sent a message to WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura before SummerSlam

SummerSlam was a major event as the stakes hadn't been this high since WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Many veterans and legends were present on the road to The Biggest Party of the Summer in Ohio to watch the stars of today.

One such legend was Jesse 'The Body' Ventura who was backstage on the final RAW before SummerSlam. The star met many new and old faces, including CM Punk.

However, the 73-year-old veteran was met with open arms by Triple H. Later, The King of Kings posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) and shared a few words upon the legend's return to the company.

Check out the video below:

"Welcome home, Jesse Ventura. Honored to have one of the all-time greats back to #WWERaw tonight," Hunter wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Jesse Ventura ever makes an on-screen appearance on WWE TV.

