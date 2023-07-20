WWE Hall of Famer wants some credit for helping Cody Rhodes rise to superstardom

Booker T thinks he deserves some credit for helping popular WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reach his current status.

The American Nightmare is arguably one of the hottest acts in wrestling at the moment. He has been on fire since returning to WWE last year, and his loss at WrestleMania 39 to Roman Reigns has not affected his popularity.

In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm on YouTube, Booker T was asked about his 2011 feud with Rhodes for the Intercontinental Championship. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer thought that putting over Rhodes back then helped him become the superstar he is today:

"I feel like I got a huge part in Cody Rhodes' success (laughs)," Booker T said. "I chose to put Cody Rhodes over. I wanted to work with Cody. I just saw a world championship-caliber athlete in Cody. I just want him to get his just due. Coming out of that group (Legacy), everybody got a little bit of a shine."

"I thought Cody was the guy who kinda like left in the cold. I said, 'Man, let me help him out a little bit. And I think working with Cody definitely gave him that sense of, man, I could do this. And then him going out on his own, he proved that he could do it." (1:45 - 2:18)

Booker T put over Rhodes back in late 2011 to early 2012 during their feud for the Intercontinental Championship. Rhodes retained his title at the 2011 TLC PPV and on the January 6, 2012 episode of SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes documentary on Peacock set for July 31 release

American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes is set to be released by Peacock on July 31st. The documentary film recently held a red-carpet premiere and was attended by Rhodes and several other wrestling personalities.

It will tell the story of how Rhodes left WWE in 2016 and helped establish a rival promotion before his eventual return at WrestleMania 38. It also follows his desire to win the WWE Championship, something that his father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, never accomplished in his legendary career.

The documentary is directed by Matt Braine, with Rhodes and several WWE executives, such as Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn serving as producers. The film will be narrated by Rhodes' close friend and actor Stephen Amell.

Do you think Booker T deserves some credit for putting over Cody Rhodes? Are you excited about Cody's documentary?