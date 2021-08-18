"I'd love a piece of Roman Reigns" - WWE Hall of Famer wants to face the Universal Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg wants to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Goldberg is set to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for his title this Saturday at SummerSlam. Ahead of his title match, Goldberg appeared on WWE's The Bump and had a lot of praise for Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He also claimed that he wants a piece of The Tribal Chief.

"What Roman's been able to do for the past couple of years is freaking unbelievable," said Goldberg. "I think it's fantastic, I think Paul Heyman has a lot to do with that. I'd love a piece of Roman Reigns."

Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/6mUDHkaiyX — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 8, 2021

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns almost happened at WrestleMania 36 last year

Last year, at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. On the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns confronted Goldberg and challenged him to a title match at WrestleMania 36.

The match was made official and advertised by WWE as the Battle of Spears. But merely days before the pay-per-view, Reigns suddenly pulled out of the show as a precautionary move in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an appearance on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, Reigns revealed that his decision to skip WrestleMania was to protect his family and put them first.

"For me, it was about putting my family first," said Reigns. "And right there, if I had to retire and that's what was gonna be asked of me, I was willing to do it. For one of the first times in a long time, I put my family—they were 1A. There was nothing that was gonna change my mind. I needed to go away and wait 'til we were in a place of better understanding of the process and knowing exactly what this virus has done and how it's affected everybody."

WWE ultimately announced Braun Strowman as a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns. At WrestleMania 36, Strowman defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career. A few months later, Reigns returned and won the title. He has reigned supreme ever since.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on a potential match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg.

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Colin Tessier