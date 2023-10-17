WWE Hall of Famer warns Jade Cargill not to mess with Charlotte Flair

A WWE Hall of Famer sent a message to Jade Cargill after she met Charlotte Flair backstage last Friday on WWE SmackDown.

After newly-named SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis gifted Charlotte a title match against Iyo Sky, Triple H came in with Cargill. The two female superstars went face-to-face, with Triple H trying to introduce Jade to Charlotte, who already knew who the former AEW star was.

It was another tease by WWE involving Cargill, who is being presented as a very huge deal after jumping ship from AEW. A match between her and Charlotte is very appealing to fans and is potentially a future moneymaker for WWE.

In an interview with Comicbook, Charlotte Flair's father, Ric Flair, sent a warning to Jade Cargill. The WWE Hall of Famer thought that Cargill should stay out of his daughter's business.

"I don't know whether Jade is gonna spend some time at NXT or not," The Nature Boy said. "I'm not sure. As a father's standpoint, as a wrestling fan, Jade don't want nothing to do with The Queen."

It remains unclear which brand Jade Cargill will start her WWE career on. She has appeared on SmackDown and in NXT, and is expected to be on RAW at some point. Several WWE Superstars have also expressed their interest in welcoming Jade to the company.

Charlotte Flair to face Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship next week

Iyo Sky retained her WWE Women's Championship at Fastlane with some help from Bayley. Sky pinned Charlotte Flair after hitting a moonsault on her while she had Asuka in the Figure 8 Leg Lock.

After an appeal to SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, Charlotte got her one-on-one title match against Sky next week. The Queen of WWE is looking to win the 15th women's world title of her career. She's just three championship wins away from surpassing her father's record.

Despite having the championship experience, Charlotte Flair might be at a disadvantage against Iyo Sky. Damage CTRL's Bayley and Dakota Kai will likely be at ringside to help the champion retain her title.

