WWE Hall of Famer would've loved to work with Brock Lesnar; explains what went wrong

Brock Lesnar's WWE status is up in the air, and there's no update on when The Beast Incarnate will return. Meanwhile, JBL, aka John Bradshaw Layfield, talked about wrestling styles and stated he would love to have faced the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

In 2004, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg were out of WWE and ventured into a new journey in their respective careers. This forced management to use some rising stars and create the new main eventers on RAW and SmackDown. One such star who rose to the top was John Bradshaw Layfield, aka JBL, on the blue brand.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle, JBL appeared and discussed which wrestling style was easier to deal with in the ring. During this conversation, Bradshaw touched upon Brock Lesnar's preference and stated he would've loved to have a program with him, but the timing didn't favor either star.

"No, no, styles work, and I worked some with Brock [Lesnar]. I would've loved to work a program with Brock; you know, it just didn't work out. When I had my run, Brock was off winning a UFC Championship. So, it never worked out. Then I retired and did commentary, but man, it would've been so much fun to work with Brock. He's so freaking talented, and he's safe because he's so freaking strong," JBL explained. (From 05:16 to 05:39)

WWE Hall of Famer recalls his shoot match with Brock Lesnar

In his early days, Brock Lesnar was a force to reckon with and often crossed paths with Kurt Angle and The Big Show on the blue brand. However, the multi-time WWE Champion wasn't afraid of competition and didn't shy away from expressing his opinions or concerns.

During an appearance on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Kurt Angle recalled the time The Beast Incarnate refused to have a match with him, only for Angle to find a way to have a shoot match with the multi-time World Champion and win it.

"I took him down a couple of times. He didn't take me down at all. So, I won the match, but I didn't dominate him like a lot of people say," Angle explained.

The 10-time World Champion hasn't appeared for WWE since SummerSlam in Michigan in 2023.

