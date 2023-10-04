WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins announce exciting new project

After a Hall of Fame career in WWE, The Bella Twins are set to extend their dominance in the Reality TV genre with their exciting new project on Amazon Prime Video.

Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia (f.k.a Nikki Bella and Brie Bella in WWE) will host a unique new dating show that will explore the love life of identical twins. The social experiment will see ten pairs of identical twins split up and placed into two houses where the participants will search for love.

The show aims to delve into the potentially similar or dramatically different romantic angles and choice of partners when the twins live separately. The hosts of the program have been a part of multiple reality shows during and after their WWE tenures. Moreover, they have their fair share of experience in fairytale romances.

The duo's fans are excited to see Nikki and Brie Garcia tread their way through an intriguing new show that is bound to offer romance, thrill, drama, and insightful entertainment to its eager audience.

The new dating competition from ITV Entertainment will premiere on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, November 17, 2023.

