WWE Hall of Famer feared he could lose his eye against Triple H

Triple H

Mick Foley and Triple H discussed several moments from their legendary rivalry on the latest episode of ‘WWE Untold’, including the incident that left Foley fearing that he could lose his eye.

In early 2000, the three-time WWE Champion looked set to retire after numerous injuries began to take their toll on his body.

However, due to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin being ruled out for nine months after neck surgery, he decided to continue performing to help WWE while the company’s most popular Superstar remained sidelined.

This led to two pay-per-view matches against Triple H at the start of the year, beginning with a Street Fight at the Royal Rumble.

Foley recalled that he genuinely thought he could lose his eye when his opponent lined him up to pedigree him onto a set of thumbtacks.

“I just remember closing my right eye as tightly as I could and, literally, I thought to myself, ‘I could lose an eye… but think of the pop!’”

WWE Untold: Triple H vs. Mick Foley

Triple H added that he remembers seeing Mick Foley lying on the ring canvas with a thumbtack sticking out of his eyebrow.

“We do the pedigree on the tacks, he lands, I cover him, I can see them [thumbtacks] sticking out of his face. If I remember correctly, he had one in his eyebrow.”

Advertisement

Please credit 'WWE Untold' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use these quotes.