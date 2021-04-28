WWE Hall Of Famer heaps praise on new SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee recently transitioned from being an in-ring performer for WWE to becoming a commentator on SmackDown. So far, he has been doing a stellar job, with a few issues, that experience will surely correct in the long run.

On his YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently commented on WWE's decision to hire both Pat McAfee and Adnan Virk as main roster commentators. JBL was especially impressed by McAfee and spoke about what a tremendous individual he is.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter previously performed for the company on NXT. He had a notable feud with Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era, but that came to an end at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. He now seems ready to get comfortable with his role as a SmackDown commentator alongside Michael Cole.

JBL is a big fan of Pat McAfee and finds it appreciable that the latter has done business for himself by using his own personality and intelligence.

"I think Pat McAfee is tremendous. What a smart guy and what a good guy!" said JBL. "I don't think I've ever met Pat in person. I've talked to him on the phone or video call. He's built an entire business around his own personality and his own intelligence and that is pretty cool."

The former NFL star is certainly a very intelligent businessman. In addition to working with WWE, McAfee also has his own talk show called, The Pat McAfee Show.

Could Pat McAfee return to the squared circle?

Despite being relatively new to the wrestling business, Pat McAfee surprised the WWE Universe with his performances on NXT. Many fans would love to see him return to the ring.

McAfee now finds himself on SmackDown, and there are certainly a few superstars on the roster who would love to go head-to-head with the former punter.

🗣 9 DAYS



We. Been. Workin.



What’s a move you want to see me do in the ring next weekend?



We’re in this together, it’s US vs. @AdamColePro & the entire wrestling community..



And we won’t lose.. BAYBAY pic.twitter.com/oIpYlgcheF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 14, 2020

McAfee's potential matches with stars like Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan would be interesting to see.

Which SmackDown superstar would you like to see Pat McAfee face off with? Let us know in the comments section below.