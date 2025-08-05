  • home icon
WWE Has Been Warned Following Brock Lesnar's Return

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:23 GMT
Brock Lesna returned at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
Brock Lesna returned at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

At SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar sent the WWE Universe in shock after he showed up following the main event. Lesnar's return to the company was a massive surprise, given his name being mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and the promotion.

Lesnar, who was last seen in WWE at SummerSlam 2023, made his surprise return at The Biggest Party of the Summer this past Sunday in New Jersey and attacked John Cena. The wrestling world has been divided over this, with some criticizing the company's decision to bring him back while others are happy seeing The Beast Incarnate back in action.

Now, a spokesperson for former WWE employee, Janel Grant, has given a statement to USA Today after Lesnar's return and warned WWE of consequences.

"For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE's leadership. Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable. This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire. We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong," the spokesperson said. [H/T: USA Today]
The lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE was filed in January 2024 and accuses McMahon of forcing Grant into sexual acts. The lawsuit alleged that Vince used her as an incentive for a WWE star to re-sign with the company.

The suit didn't name Brock Lesnar, but in February last year, Grant officially identified Lesnar in the amended complaint.

WWE's legal team cleared Brock Lesnar for return

During the broadcast of Monday Night RAW, Michael Cole mentioned that he reached out to Nick Khan and Triple H regarding Brock Lesnar's return.

Cole revealed that they reached out to him a few weeks ago, believing it's time for him to "come home."

Due to being named in the Janel Grant lawsuit, Lesnar's return was a big surprise. However, according to a report from F4WOnline.com, WWE's legal department cleared Brock Lesnar to return four weeks ago.

While debate and controversy surround Lesnar's WWE return, for the time being, it seems he is here to stay.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
