WWE "heavily involved" in a sanitized series after Dark Side of the Ring put on hold

WWE is heavily involved in a new series with VICE TV, the channel that produced the much-acclaimed Dark Side of the Ring documentary series. This new show is roported to be more "sanitized."

In May of this year, it was reported that Vice TV will not be renewing DSotR for a fourth season. This came after the "Plane Ride from Hell" episode in season 3 and the controversy surrounding it.

Jim Ross, who has been part of many episodes of the show, refused to appear on it after the episode aired. He felt that he had been "misrepresented" on-screen. Even his broadcast colleague Tony Schiavone refused to be part of the show.

A report from SEScoops stated that after that particular episode, it was clear that the show needed to go in a "different direction".

It has now come to light that series creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are working with Vince McMahon's company on a more "sanitized project." As for the content direction of this new show, the report states:

"According to a source involved with production, the format of the new show has been described as “campfire talks” about the old days of wrestling." (via SEScoops)

VICE TV will have access to WWE archives for use on the show. It will be in line with other "softball" programming the company has on A+E, VICE's parent company

It has been reported that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has already filmed for the series, with other legends set to film in the coming months.

Dark Side of the Ring puts WWE and pro wrestling's underbelly on display

Dark Side of the Ring is a documentary series which was first launched in 2019 on VICE TV. The series has covered grim and controversial events and personalities in professional wrestling.

The show has covered many topics that WWE typically avoids in their own programming. These include the life and death of Chris Benoit, the career of The Fabulous Moolah, the Steroid Trials, and the infamous "Plane Ride from Hell".

The show also covered topics from wrestling's "Golden Age" and the time before that. Some of these topics include The Ultimate Warrior's controversial life and career, the criminal charges on Jimmy Snuka, the murder of Bruiser Brody, and the sad tale of the Von Erich family.

With the show being put on hold, WWE is working on a more sanitized version of the series with the same channel. One can only wonder if the company had a hand in the shutdown of the controversial yet acclaimed show.

