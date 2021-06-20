WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Bayley warns top champion about "ugly reality" before pay-per-view

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, Bianca Belair will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Bayley. Both superstars previously locked horns in a title bout at WrestleMania Backlash and have been involved in multiple altercations since then.

Bayley got the upper hand over the champion on SmackDown's final show before the pay-per-view. She then took to Twitter to send a bold message to Belair. The longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in WWE history is adamant about defeating Belair at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. She wants her title back and is prepared to expose Belair to reality.

Bianca Belair was quick to hit back with a response. She admitted that she respects Bayley's journey. However, at Hell in a Cell, she wants Bayley to reciprocate the same.

Whew that must really hurt…

You got a 10 year-ish head start and I came in and hawked you down.

I respect ya journey.

But it’s cool cause tomorrow in #HIAC, you will learn to respect mine.

I’m the #ESTofWWE now, and

Bay… you can’t whoop me. https://t.co/nCHtbn6WYg — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) June 20, 2021

Bayley and Belair delivered an excellent match in their last pay-per-view meeting. Belair will now defend her title inside Hell in a Cell against a formidable opponent. Expectations are high from this match, with both superstars doing their part in adding credibility to the build-up.

Details of WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 match card

Apart from the SmackDown Women's Championship, two other titles will be on the line at Hell in a Cell. Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in Hell in a Cell match. Additionally, Rhea Ripley will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in a Singles Match.

Alexa Bliss will return to in-ring action as she is set to face Shayna Baszler. SmackDown's go-home show before Hell in a Cell confirmed two more matches for Sunday night.

As per the updated card, Cesaro will take on Seth Rollins in a bid to end their rivalry for good. Moreover, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are also scheduled for a Single's Match. Both these feuds have delivered intense segments on SmackDown over the last few months.

Surprisingly, Hell in a Cell pay-per-view won't feature any tag team matches this year. Initially, Rey Mysterio was also scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. However, that match was moved to SmackDown.

The blue brand featured a Hell in a Cell match for the first time in its history. Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio engaged in a brutal match that eventually ended with the Tribal Chief picking up a victory.

