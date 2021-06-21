WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Controversial finish to RAW Women's Championship match

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, Rhea Ripley put her RAW Women's Championship on the line in a match against Charlotte Flair. They engaged in a brutal back and forth, but their match ended controversially after Ripley purposely disqualified herself. This move also allowed her to successfully retain the title at the WWE pay-per-view.

Their match kickstarted on a solid note, with both superstars immediately opting for an aggressive offense. They traded hard-hitting blows in a bid to punish each other during their match. Ripley and Charlotte took time to wear each other down.

At one point in the match, they moved their brawl to the ringside. Both superstars were relentlessly assaulting each other when Ripley shocked everyone with her cunning plan. She ripped open the top of the announce desk and slammed it into Charlotte's face.

The attack was deemed illegal, and Ripley was disqualified from the title bout. However, she did not stop even after the official declared that the match was over. Instead, she attacked Charlotte Flair, who took some time to recover from a vicious assault at Hell in a Cell. The Queen eventually got back on her feet and tried to attack Ripley, but the latter slipped away.

Rhea Ripley walked away with a smug smile on her face while an injured Charlotte Flair acknowledged how the "rookie" is learning the evilest tricks in the book. Charlotte also hinted that she would find her way back to the RAW Women's Championship after Hell in a Cell.

What's next for RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley following WWE Hell in a Cell 2021?

Rhea Ripley used a shrewd method for a successful title defense at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. However, she can't get too comfortable about her title reign just yet. There is already a promising challenger waiting for her to get back on RAW.

Earlier this month, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley arrogantly claimed they could beat Nikki Cross within minutes. This led to them facing Cross in singles matches, and they both lost their respective bouts. Soon after that, it was officially confirmed that Cross would get the first opportunity to challenge whoever wins the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Moreover, the finish to this RAW Women's Championship match will undoubtedly prompt Charlotte Flair to return and demand another shot at the title. She may target the champion on RAW after Hell in a Cell when Ripley is busy dealing with Nikki Cross.

