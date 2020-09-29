WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view announced for October 25

Last night during the WWE Clash of Champions: Gold Rush pay-per-view, the next WWE pay-per-view event was officially announced.

WWE revealed that the WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, October 25, 2020 inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. As always, the event will be streaming live and exclusively on the WWE Network.

No matches have been officially announced for the WWE Hell in a Cell event yet. However, we could see match announcements for the pay-per-view as soon as tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network.

Hell in a Cell's history in WWE

The WWE Hell in a Cell match is take on the traditional cage match in professional wrestling. The match features a large cage-like structure with a steel mesh chain-link fence that surrounds the ring and encloses the ringside area.

The only ways to win a WWE Hell in a Cell match is by pin-fall or submission, and there are no disqualifications. However, there have been Hell in a Cell matches in WWE history that have ended as a No Contest.

The first Hell in a Cell match took place during the WWE Badd Blood: In Your House event in October 1997, pitting The Undertaker against Shawn Michaels. Since then, a total of 40 Hell in a Cell matches have taken place in WWE history at a variety of events and pay-per-views.

Since 2009, the Hell in a Cell match has been largely featured at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. However, there have been Hell in a Cell matches during WrestleMania events during this period of time. The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view generally features one to three Hell in a Cell matches during the event.

