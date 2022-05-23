WWE Hell in a Cell set to sell out with a recent spike in ticket sales

It appears that WWE doesn't need Roman Reigns to sell out their upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event in Chicago.

On May 16, WrestleTix released the latest ticket sale information on social media for the event, which takes place June 5th at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The tweet revealed that almost 1,500 tickets still remained for the event:

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sun • Jun 05 • 6:30 PM

Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL



Available Tickets => 1,472

Current Setup/Capacity => 12,367

Tickets Distributed => 10,895

Resale => 304



[patreon.com/WrestleTix] WWE Hell In A CellSun • Jun 05 • 6:30 PMAllstate Arena, Rosemont, ILAvailable Tickets => 1,472Current Setup/Capacity => 12,367Tickets Distributed => 10,895Resale => 304 WWE Hell In A CellSun • Jun 05 • 6:30 PMAllstate Arena, Rosemont, ILAvailable Tickets => 1,472Current Setup/Capacity => 12,367Tickets Distributed => 10,895Resale => 304[patreon.com/WrestleTix] https://t.co/UJqOLEvY3B

Over the last week, however, the story has changed, and today's update on WrestleTix's Patreon page shows a sudden surge in ticket sales for the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event over the past week, leading to over 1,000 new tickets being sold.

WrestleTix currently has the available tickets at 396 for the 12,367-seat capacity setup. The report notes that as of today, 11,971 tickets have been distributed, with more than 1,000 being sold in the past seven days.

Cody Rhodes is helping sell out WWE Hell in a Cell without Roman Reigns

Just 10 short days ago, WWE removed Roman Reigns from all advertisements for the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event, replacing him with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

With The Head of the Table no longer scheduled for the show, it's very intriguing to see that ticket sales have increased since then with The American Nightmare front and center instead.

WWE @WWE



Inside Hell in a Cell?!



Sign us up! Rollins/Rhodes III?!Inside Hell in a Cell?!Sign us up! #WWERaw Rollins/Rhodes III?!Inside Hell in a Cell?!Sign us up! #WWERaw https://t.co/DaUlW4cUfq

This should certainly bode well for WWE in the future if Reigns' newly-reported Brock Lesnar-type schedule is true. Can Rhodes continue to steer the ship for WWE without The Tribal Chief? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on the recent surge in ticket sales for Hell in a Cell? Are you surprised to see this occur without Roman Reigns being on the card? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Cody Rhodes a game changer for WWE? Yes No 13 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell