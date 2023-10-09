WWE highlights returning superstar's impressive body transformation following Fastlane

This weekend at WWE Fastlane, Carlito returned to help Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar overcome Bobby Lashley's new stable.

Carlito ran out to the ring in the closing stages of the match to claim the spot as their partner before delivering a Backstabber to Montez Ford and helping them pick up the win.

The former United States Champion still looks similar to how he did in his first run in WWE, but it's clear that he has been putting the time in at the gym, something the company recently highlighted on Instagram.

Carlito joined the LWO back at Backlash when he made his surprise return to the company. On the go-home edition of SmackDown, Mysterio was informed that Joaquin Wilde would not be fit to wrestle at Fastlane after The Street Profits attacked him during the Mysterio vs. Lashley bout. It was later announced that the Latino World Order would have a mystery partner at the premium live event.

The LWO were victorious, but it's clear that their issues with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are far from over.

Carlito is expected to continue working on the WWE SmackDown brand

Carlito's WWE return has been rumored for several weeks since it was reported that he re-signed with the company following his Backlash return in May.

The company has been waiting for the perfect way to re-introduce him to the fans, and it seems that he will now remain an integral part of SmackDown. PWInsider recently reported that Carlito is expected to continue to work on the blue brand, which gives the impression that his storyline with the LWO will also continue.

Bobby Lashley and Carlito are no strangers to each other, and the fact that he is now around the same size as Lashley would make him a much tougher match for him.

