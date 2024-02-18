WWE hints at who the Elimination Chamber will be about; The Judgment Day members respond

The Judgment Day will, without a doubt, be looking to steal the show at the Elimination Chamber in Australia. A week before the PLE, WWE honored the Women's World Champion, hinting at making the event all about her.

Rhea Ripley will be performing in her home country for the first time as a WWE Superstar. The Eradicator will need all the support she can garner as she has one of her biggest challenges ahead of her in the form of Nia Jax.

If you use X and have used the Elimination Chamber hashtag, then you may already know what we are talking about. For those who haven't used the hashtag yet, you will be pleasantly surprised to know that WWE has used Rhea Ripley as their official emoji.

Expand Tweet

Since the release of the feature, The Judgment Day members such as Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley herself have taken to X to try it out for themselves.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will all The Judgment Day members be at the Elimination Chamber?

The PLE in Australia is set to become one of the biggest international shows in WWE history. The night will see many top superstars compete to give the WWE Universe a night to remember. Of all the stars, the fans will be the most excited to see their home-grown Rhea Ripley in action.

Mami will be defending her WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at the PLE, giving the fans one of the biggest matches of her career as a champion. In addition to Ripley, couple of her fellow Judgment Day members will also be in action as Damian Priest and Finn Balor will be defending their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Dominik Mysterio, another member of The Judgment Day, failed to qualify for a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. At SmackDown, Kevin Owens beat Mysterio to book his spot in the Men's Chamber match. However, Mysterio let the WWE Universe know that he will be by his fellow faction members' side at the PLE to ensure that they walk away with all the gold.