WWE hints at top female star returning for the 2023 Royal Rumble match 

Having been away from WWE for the past few weeks, it seems as though former Women's Champion Asuka may be set to return to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 28th.

The Japanese star's last match took place on RAW on December 12th, 2022, where she lost to Rhea Ripley of the Judgment Day. Since then, Asuka has hinted at a possible gimmick and personality change.

Earlier today, World Wrestling Entertainment released a poster for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which had The Empress of Tomorrow surprisingly featured as one of the marquee stars.

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion is no stranger to the Royal Rumble, as she was the first-ever woman to win the iconic battle royal in 2018.

Potential update on Asuka's new WWE persona

Before working for the Stamford-based promotion, the 41-year-old star's character in her native Japan displayed a lot more villainous tendencies, something fans have not seen her really display since joining the company in 2015.

In recent weeks, Asuka has teased a potential change in her WWE persona via a series of cryptic tweets which link back to her days in Japan.

According to a recent report from Xero News, if the RAW star does alter her persona, she will not be changing her on-screen name.

"Told Asuka will not be dropping the Asuka name, regardless of gimmick change or whatever. She will have the persona but just not the name," Xero News tweeted.

During her seven-year run in WWE, Asuka has become one of the most successful women's wrestlers of all time, from capturing the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT titles to wrestling undefeated for more than 910 days.

Do you think Asuka is in need of a gimmick change? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes