WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff passes away at 71

A few moments ago, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff's son Travis Orndorff posted a picture of his father informing the world of his passing at age 71. His son posted a heartfelt message for Orndorff:

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. . He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy. A donation page is available in my bio for funeral expenses. Any close friends whom would like to speak at his funeral, please message me on Instagram Travis_Orndorff. -Travis Orndorff"

Paul Orndorff was having health issues as of late and his son was constantly keeping people up-to-date with Mr Wonderful's health progress via his Instagram account.

Last month, his son posted a video of his father in a medical facility and it appeared that Paul Orndorff wasn't faring well. However, on July 2, Travis Orndorff posted a picture stating that his father was back home and doing well.

Travis Orndorff has also provided a link to a donation page in his Instagram profile bio where you can help with the expenses of the funeral.

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our sincerest condolences to Travis Orndorff and his family.

Paul Orndorff is an all-time wrestling legend

Paul Orndorff is well known for his contributions to WWE as he was part of the first ever WrestleMania main event. He, alongside Roddy Piper, faced off against the team of Hulk Hogan and Mr T in the premier match of WrestleMania 1.

Orndorff won multiple World Championships in various promotions during his wrestling career and was lauded for his great in-ring ability and natural charisma.

In 2005, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his impact on the industry. Mr Wonderful wrestled his last match in 2017 when he tagged with Danny Duggan and Omar Amir to defeat The Cannon Clan and Kevin Cannon in a CWE show.

