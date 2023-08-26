WWE holds tribute match for Terry Funk on SmackDown; former champions emerge victorious

This week's episode of SmackDown was a special show, as it was a tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. WWE honored the hardcore legend by dedicating a tag team match to him.

The bout took place between The Street Profits and Butch & Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. Before it got underway, 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes came out to the ring, paid tribute to Terry Funk, and announced that the tag team match would be contested under Hardcore rules.

During the match, The Street Profits hit Ridge Holland with a blockbuster Doomsday Device, but Butch broke up the pin. Montez Ford went for a Frog Splash, and Butch made the save again. The Bruiserweight then exited the ring and pulled out a table. He "accidentally" collided with Bobby Lashley as he was taking it out.

The Brawling Brutes were about to put Angelo Dawkins through the table, but The All Mighty pushed Butch off the top rope and hit him with a spear. In the end, Street Profits used a double-team finishing move to send Holland crashing into the table, giving them the win.

