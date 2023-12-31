WWE Holiday Tour Results: CM Punk wrestles on last show, 8-time champion uses Roman Reigns' signature move (Los Angeles, CA, 12/30)

WWE headed to Los Angeles, California, for their final house show of the year, which concluded the ongoing Holiday Tour.

The night's opening match saw LA Knight lock horns with Jimmy Uso inside a Steel Cage. The latter even attempted a Superman Punch during the intense bout. However, he couldn't use Roman Reigns' popular maneuver to his benefit and suffered defeat against Knight.

The action-packed show featured top superstars from RAW and SmackDown in action, competing in high-profile bouts. The event marked CM Punk's second match in WWE since returning to the Triple H-run promotion last month. The Best in the World locked horns with Dominik Mysterio in a singles contest and defeated the Judgment Day member.

Elsewhere on the card, Solo Sikoa locked horns with Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match. Their entertaining bout saw KO put Sikoa through the table for victory, handing The Bloodline their second defeat of the night.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch won their respective matches against Bayley and Zoey Stark. The Street Profits were back in action as they took on Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. In the end, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins emerged victorious over LWO.

Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre and successfully defended his gold. The two are set to lock horns for the title on WWE RAW: Day 1 on Monday.

Damian Priest accompanied Finn Balor to the ring for his match against Jey Uso. The latter walked out to a massive pop in LA and picked up a crucial win over one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Additionally, Kofi Kingston picked up a singles victory over Ludwig Kaiser.

The main event saw Cody Rhodes take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a brutal Street Fight. The two delivered a solid match that ended with The American Nightmare picking up a win to close the show.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Live event results (Los Angeles, 12/30)

Below are the complete results of the latest WWE Holiday Tour Live event in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Features of Wrestling:

Steel Cage Match: LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair defeats Bayley

Last Man Standing match: Kevin Owens defeats Solo Sikoa

Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor (with Damian Priest)

CM Punk defeats Dominik Mysterio

The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

World Heavyweight Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeats Ludwig Kaiser

Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

