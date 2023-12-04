WWE Holiday Tour Results: The Bloodline attacks major name, top star almost lays out his wife, Bayley loses again (Newark, 12/03)

WWE's ongoing Holiday Tour continued with a couple of house shows across the States on December 3. While the stars from RAW stopped over in Portland, the SmackDown roster held a show in Newark, Delaware. We now have the results from the latter event.

The show kicked off with another singles match between Bayley and Shotzi where, once again, the latter bested The Role Model. The duo have been involved in a program for a long time now. While Bayley came out on top in the first singles match between them months back, Shotzi has gotten the better of her on numerous occasions since then.

Elsewhere on the card, Bobby Lashley teamed up with Angelo Dawkins to defeat Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C. Gallows and Anderson have not featured much on TV programming ever since returning to the company for a second stint. They recently started teaming up again after Gallows returned to action. However, the duo has not had much success inside the squared circle.

Expand Tweet

Next up, Butch defeated Karrion Kross via roll-up. The match also saw Scarlett Bordeaux trying to get involved as she held Butch's arm while he was in the corner. However, a mix-up led to Kross almost laying out his wife. The Bruiserweight took advantage of the situation to secure a rare singles victory.

Expand Tweet

Next, Santos Escobar got a win over Dragon Lee, while Kofi Kingston emerged victorious against Ivar in a Viking Rules Match. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were also in action in Newark. The duo defeated Cameron Grimes and Odyssey Jones in tag team action.

The only title match of the night saw IYO SKY retain her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in a singles match. This was followed by the main event where LA Knight took on Jimmy Uso.

However, Solo Sikoa soon got involved to unleash a 2-on-1 attack on The Megastar. Kevin Owens came out to make the save for Knight, setting up a tag team match. The babyfaces stood tall to conclude the action-packed evening.

Expand Tweet

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE Live events results from Newark, Delaware courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Shotzi defeated Bayley

Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Butch defeated Karrion Kross

Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee

Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar in a Viking Rules Match

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller defeated Cameron Grimes and Odyssey Jones

WWE Women's Title Match – IYO SKY (c) retained over Charlotte Flair

IYO SKY (c) retained over Charlotte Flair LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso ends in a no-contest

LA Knight & Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa