WWE has a huge botch at No Mercy 2025, and it involved Samantha Irvin

WWE had a hilarious graphics botch at No Mercy 2025, and you might be surprised to learn that it involves ex-ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who quit WWE last year after quite a run with the company. The context of all of this is fairly simple and straightforward. NXT usually has four names on standby for their big PLEs, two of which are the commentators, Vic Joseph and Booker T. Those two are staples of the NXT commentary booth, with Corey Graves having come in and out this year. At ringside is announcer Mike Rome, while the backstage interviewer is Kelly Kincaid. Now this is where things start to get funny. There was a graphic showing all four personalities and their roles, and above Kelly Kincaid's name, a photo of ex-ring announcer Samantha Irvin was shown instead. We don't need to explain why this was a massive botch.Samantha Irvin hasn't been with WWE for over a year now. While many saw her departure as having happened because Ricochet jumped ship to AEW, Irvin later confirmed that this wasn't the case. All she wanted was a chance to progress to becoming an on-screen character, but WWE seemed content keeping her in the ring announcer role. She said that she wanted to become a manager or something similar, but that ultimately never materialized, so she is now busy pursuing her other passion - music. We wish her well in her venture. She was a huge force in WWE and made her mark in a big way. The problem for her turned out to be that she was just a little too good at her job to the point that WWE couldn't see her fit any other role. She was quick to shut down rumors that she quit WWE because of Ricochet's departure.