WWE icon AJ Styles makes massive TNA revelation

A WWE legend and former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion recently made waves on social media when he finally addressed one of his most jaw-dropping moves from earlier in his career. AJ Styles responded to a viral post from a fan of a clip from his match against Abyss from his run in TNA.

Responding to the fan, Styles revealed the process behind the stunning sequence. The incident in question occurred during a match between Styles and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Abyss. The two can be seen fighting outside the ring, with Abyss attempting to throw Styles onto the steel barrier.

However, instead of crashing into the rails, Styles miraculously ducks and glides smoothly under the barricade using his momentum, and without missing a beat, he vaults back over it to deliver a stunning Hurricanrana to his opponent - a move that left fans speechless.

The clip, reshared on X (formerly Twitter), prompted a fan to tag Styles directly and ask for an explanation:

"I still don’t understand how AJ Styles pulled this off 🔥 @AJStylesOrg Explain the thought process 🧐," the fan asked.

In a rare moment of behind-the-scenes insight, AJ Styles replied to the post.

“I was able to do it on certain guard rails, but not all. A few were lower to the ground than others.”

The fan responded, acknowledging that Styles was 'the GOAT,' and thanked him for the explanation. He further wished that The Phenomenal One would be the next Intercontinental Champion.

The enduring legacy of innovation in pro wrestling

While AJ Styles' recent disclosure on social media has rekindled interest in a classic TNA match, it also highlighted the impact such innovative moves have in making matches more memorable.

Wrestlers like Styles have built their careers on doing the unexpected, often blurring the lines between athleticism and performance art. Innovation is still at the heart of sports entertainment, whether it's through creative in-ring sequences or adapting to the changing wrestling landscape.

These moments will always be remembered not only because they are fun to watch over and over again, but also because they help the next generation of stars come up with new ideas and help push boundaries of storytelling in the ring.

