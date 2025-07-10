WWE icon Bayley shares personal message ahead of Evolution 2025

Ahead of her match at Evolution this Sunday, Bayley shared a personal message on social media. The Role Model is set to challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria.

RAW general manager Adam Pearce avoided controversy last Monday when he decided to have Lynch defend the Women's IC Title against her fellow Horsewoman and Valkyria. The Man protested before getting interrupted by her challengers, with Valkyria gaining the advantage by hitting Nightwing on both WWE icons.

In a post on her Instagram stories, The Role Model was seen in the comfort of her home and chilling ahead of Sunday's historic PLE. She shared a video of herself playing with one of her Bengal cats, adding a message for her fans to see.

"I live to annoy. I annoy to love," she wrote.

The cat was not happy when its human tried to pull her toy away. It still has predatory instincts, so it's pretty normal for it to growl when someone or something tries to get the "prey."

Natalya turned Bayley from a dog person to a cat lady

One of the biggest cat moms in WWE is none other than Natalya, who owns a bunch of felines at her home with TJ Wilson. Speaking on Vet Life with Dr. Cliff back in November, The Queen of Harts revealed that she turned Bayley from being a dog person to a cat lady.

"I got my friend Bayley into loving cats. She was always a dog person. I was like, 'You have to get a cat.' She got a cat and now she has two and she is obsessed with her cats. She’s like, 'There's a whole world out there that I never knew about.' I always take credit and say I turned Bayley into a cat lady," Natalya said. [H/T: Fightful]

Other WWE Superstars with pet cats include Drew McIntyre and Stone Cold Steve Austin. McIntyre shares reels of his cats, Fat Toby and Hunter, on TikTok, while Austin also has two cats named Pancho and Macho, who freely roam his ranch in Nevada and are regularly featured on his Instagram.

