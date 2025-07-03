WWE icon Charlotte Flair sends personal message to Finn Balor's wife

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history, and with Evolution 2 fast approaching, fans are eager to see what awaits The Queen at the PLE. Ahead of the event, she posted a picture with Finn Balor's wife, sending her a personal message.

Ad

After Liv Morgan got injured on the June 16 episode of RAW in a match against Kairi Sane, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made a decision. He replaced Liv with Roxanne Perez as the new Women's Tag Team Champion after Finn Balor suggested that he do so. The duo will now defend the title at the upcoming Evolution PLE.

On the same episode, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated The New Day to win the World Tag Team Championship for the second time. Following RAW, Charlotte posted a picture with Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez, on her X (fka Twitter) account, where they seem to be on a cruise ship. Flair wrote:

Ad

Trending

"👯❤️ @verockstar 🧅 4 life….."

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte's caption couldn't be deciphered, as it might be a personal message between the two women. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Charlotte ahead of Evolution.

[SmackDown SPOILERS] Charlotte Flair forms shocking team with Alexa Bliss after an offer from Nick Aldis

On this week's episode of RAW, it was announced that Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The match will involve a challenger team from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, each.

Ad

On the recent SmackDown tapings, Nick Aldis offered Charlotte Flair a chance to compete for gold at Evolution. He stated that if The Queen teamed up with Alexa, they could compete in a qualifying match that night and have the chance to challenge for the tag title at Evolution.

Charlotte Flair accepted and teamed up with Alexa Bliss later that night. The duo defeated the team of Michin and B-Fab along with The Secret Hervice to qualify for the Women's Tag Team Title match at Evolution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More