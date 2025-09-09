WWE icon claims "nobody cares about Ronda Rousey"

A WWE icon has lashed out at Ronda Rousey following her recent comments. The Baddest Woman on the Planet, in an interview, claimed that WWE pitting her against Alexa Bliss, since the latter was selling the most merchandise, was "f**king ridiculous."

Rousey questioned WWE's decision-making process, as she seemed unhappy with how things went down. These comments have led to several responses from WWE legends, with Rousey facing tremendous backlash.

WWE icon Booker T has also responded to the comments from the former UFC Champion. Speaking on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, he didn't mince his words about Rousey and said, "nobody cares" about her.

“Ronda Rousey is another one, man. I think the wrestling world opened the doors to her, and she just spit in the face of professional wrestling. That’s what she’s done. You know, it’s a reason why people don’t like her, you know? I mean, I don’t hear any of her old comrades in the UFC saying anything good about Ronda Rousey, man… Nobody cares about Ronda Rousey but herself," he said.

The Hall of Famer also said that WWE gave Rousey everything and put the spotlight on her that others can only wish for. He called The Baddest Woman on the Planet's decision to disrespect WWE an "insult" and said she had inflated self-esteem issues.

She’s got a very, very high, you know, self-esteem, as far as you know, looking at herself a certain way. But I don’t think anybody else you know looks at Ronda that way, just because, there again, I don’t know why she has so much hate and vitriol for the wrestling business,” Booker T added.

You can watch the video below for his comments:

Booker T said WWE made Ronda Rousey more money than UFC

After her debut in 2018, WWE booked Ronda Rousey strongly, and she became one of the first women to headline WrestleMania alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

She also won the Women's Royal Rumble 2022. According to Booker T, WWE helped Rousey make more money than she did in UFC.

"I really feel like this business opened the door for Ronda Rousey to come in and have a great time and do a thing and make a lot of money, you know, and I can almost guarantee you this, Ronda probably made more money with the WWE than she did in the UFC. I can almost guarantee you that, you know, and to spit in the face of that, it’s just, it’s an insult, it really is,” he added.

Rousey has garnered attention after her comments, and it remains to be seen whether she responds to the backlash she is facing.

