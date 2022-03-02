WWE icon has no interest in facing Brock Lesnar again 20 years after their first match

Hulk Hogan believes he would end up in a wheelchair if he returned to the ring to wrestle Brock Lesnar in 2022.

Hogan lost a 10-minute match against the up-and-coming Lesnar on the August 8, 2002, episode of SmackDown. Now aged 68, The Hulkster has officially retired from wrestling after undergoing 23 surgeries over the last 10 years.

The WWE legend was asked on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast if he would like to have faced any current wrestlers. He immediately responded with Roman Reigns’ name before joking that a match against Lesnar would be bad for his health:

“The first one I would try to pick off would be Roman. I’d like to get to Brock but good God, I’d be in a wheelchair by the time I get done with that. I don’t need no rematch with Brock! I’m good, man,” said Hogan. [2:05-2:22]

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns are WWE’s top two male superstars right now. They are set to face each other in a Winner Take All title unification match at WrestleMania Sunday on April 3.

What happened when Hulk Hogan faced Brock Lesnar?

In 2002, Hulk Hogan met Lesnar for the first time in an Undisputed Championship number one contender’s match.

Lesnar, nicknamed The Next Big Thing at the time, made his legendary opponent pass out to a bearhug. He then defeated The Rock at SummerSlam 2002 to cement his status as WWE’s next top main-eventer.

A year later, Hogan performed as Mr. America when he teamed up with Lesnar and Kurt Angle in a six-man tag team match. The trio lost against The Big Show, Charlie Haas, and Shelton Benjamin on the June 26, 2003, episode of SmackDown.

