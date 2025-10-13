  • home icon
WWE Icon snaps; single-handedly takes out Judgment Day

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:05 GMT
The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in WWE [Image credits: Finn Balor
The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in WWE [Image credits: Finn Balor's Instagram]

A popular WWE Superstar recently took out The Judgment Day on their own on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is none other than the former Women's Champion Bayley.

On tonight's RAW in Australia, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria locked horns with The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a Tag Team Match. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair.

However, at one point in the match, Valkyria slapped her teammate to make her focus on the match. For those unaware, The Role Model has been playing a split personality character on WWE TV at the moment. After the slap, she snapped and brought out her dark side. The former Damage CTRL member then went after Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez on her own, taking both stars out without Valkyria's help.

Bayley first hit Perez's head on the announcer's desk multiple times and then pushed Rodriguez into the side pole before taking her out with a clothesline. She didn't stop there, as she hit a running knee on Roxanne and took her inside the ring. The Role Model then hit an elbow from the top of the turnbuckle on the former NXT star before hitting a Rose Plant to take the win via pinfall.

Check out a clip of the match below:

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are back to being friends for the time being, as The Role Model could snap at the former WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion at any point in the coming weeks. The Role Model has been doing an excellent job with her current split personality gimmick. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the former WWE Women's Champion's future.

