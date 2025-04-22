WWE icon "Superstar" Billy Graham’s epic career takes center stage this week on VICE's Dark Side of the Ring

Dark Side of the Ring will be back on VICE TV this week, documenting the career of former WWE Champion "Superstar" Billy Graham. The legendary star held the prestigious title from April 1977 to February 1978.
Often regarded as ahead of his time, "Superstar" Billy Graham emerged as one of the first megastars in the wrestling business. He influenced major stars such as Hulk Hogan and Jesse "The Body" Ventura. The legend originally started as a preacher but quickly transitioned into pro wrestling, using his charismatic persona and unique look to rise to the top of the business.
This week's episode will delve into the rise and fall of Billy Graham. In the '70s, Vince McMahon Sr. recognized his talent and picked him to dethrone the legendary Bruno Sammartino. Due to the nature of the business back then, Graham arguably only served as a transitional champion, losing the title to Bob Backlund some months later.
Wrestling veterans Jim Cornette and Dave Meltzer shared their insights during the episode. Cornette highlighted Graham's ability to sell out arenas. He noted that fans thronged to see the star, something uncommon for heels during that era. A wrestling historian himself, Cornette recalled that Graham's downfall started after losing the WWE Title in 1978.
After Vince McMahon took over, Graham had a major falling out with the McMahon family, which seemingly hurt his legacy. In 2004, when WWE inducted him into the Hall of Fame, the legend was finally acknowledged for his contributions to the industry. He passed away in 2023.
Tune in to VICE TV for an exciting episode of Dark Side of the Ring this Tuesday at 10:00 PM Eastern.
