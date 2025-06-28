WWE immediately changes top superstar's name after major return at Night of Champions 2025

WWE has seemingly changed the name of a Tonga Loa, who returned at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The former tag team champion helped Solo Sikoa win the United States Championship.

Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu with the help of the returning JC Mateo, the returning Loa, and the debuting Hikuleo. The trio played a crucial role in The Samoan Werewolf losing the championship that he won at WrestleMania 41.

On X/Twitter, WWE suggested that Tonga Loa has reverted to the Tanga Loa name, one which he used during his days in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

At Backlash France 2024, Loa returned to the Stamford-based company for the first time in nearly a decade. He helped Sikoa and his brother Tama Tonga defeat Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Tag Team Street Fight.

He eventually became the new WWE Tag Team Champion after Sikoa ordered Jacob Fatu to hand his championship to Loa. Fatu originally won the title with Tama but was forced to give it to Loa to become an Enforcer to Solo.

In recent months, Sikoa has lost multiple members of his faction. At the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Fatu also walked out on his former Tribal Chief, leaving him with no other option but to introduce a newer version of his family.

