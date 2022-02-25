WWE Inc. and On Location announce a groundbreaking multi-year partnership

WWE Inc. and On Location announced an exclusive multi-year partnership, looking to deliver stunning experiences to fans.

On Location is a leader in the premium experiential hospitality business. The experience package will include all-inclusive tickets and travel packages. This will have provisions for premier seating, hospitality offerings, and meet-and-greet sessions with WWE Inc. Superstars and Legends.

The partnership will enable fans with packages for all the big premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Money In The Bank. The first batch of experience packages will be on sale from February 24, at 12 PM EST for the Money in the Bank event at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas later in July 2022.

WWE Inc. is optimistic about its partnership with On Location

The news was reported by several media outlets and WWE Senior Vice President for Revenue Strategy & Development, Scott Zanghellini, issued a public statement sharing details about the agreement:

"On Location has an incredible track record of creating memorable experiences around the biggest events in sports and entertainment. We believe this partnership will set a new standard for WWE hospitality and furthers our commitment to providing our fans with world-class accommodations at WWE’s premium live events."

Paul Caine, President, On Location also mentioned that they were looking forward to the new partnership:

"WWE is one of the premier sports and entertainment organizations in the country and is known for giving their passionate fan base exactly what they want. This partnership is the next step in that commitment, and we look forward to working with them to create truly once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences across their dynamic live event portfolio," Caine added.

Apart from the WWE, On Location has also secured contracts with the Olympic Games as the exclusive global hospitality partner.

