WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther filed for a new trademark

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther filed for the trademark of his nickname, the Ring General.

The Intercontinental Champion made his NXT UK debut in 2019 under the ring name Walter. He is the longest reigning NXT UK Champion in history. After dropping the title to Ilja Dragunov, Walter showed up on NXT 2.0. In January, he announced his new ring name as Gunther. For over 3 years has been called the Ring General.

PWInsider reported that on August 13th, the Intercontinental Champion filed for the trademark of his nickname, 'Ring General'. He has applied trademarks for apparel such as hats, shirts, sweatshirts and for all entertainment services. Trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins helped the Ring General with this.

What is next for Gunther?

The current Intercontinental Champion has had a dominant run holding the title. He defeated Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura during his run. The Ring General has also defeated the then-longest reigning NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne.

During a recent interview with Witty Whittier, the Ring General said that he doesn't have a list of superstars that he wants to face. But expressed his interest in facing the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

"I don't have a list for that, but let's say it's Roman Reigns. Yes," the Ring General said.

Though the Austrian wants to face the Tribal Chief, he still has unfinished business with Drew McIntyre. Some fans also want to see the two superstars have a full-fledged one-on-one match.

