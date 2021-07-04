Details on WWE's interest in signing Moose - Reports

As of late, many notable former Impact names have signed with WWE, including Franky Monet (f.k.a Taya Valkyrie) and LA Knight (f.k.a Eli Drake). Another wrestler who could have possibly made his way over to WWE was Moose.

Earlier this year in May, Moose announced via Twitter that his contract with Impact was ending in June, which would make him a free agent.

My Goal is to win the @IMPACTWRESTLING world title before my contract is up in June. — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 6, 2021

According to Fightful Select, WWE was interested in signing Moose if he became a free agent after his contract had expired. WWE was looking to possibly send Moose directly to the main roster.

However, WWE was never able to officially make an offer to Moose since Impact had already signed a new deal with him before any negotiations could take place.

A very interesting one at https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDahttps://t.co/UanNu0oU2w — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 4, 2021

Moose is currently one of the premier stars of Impact Wrestling. He recently challenged Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship at Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

How have former Impact stars fared in WWE?

AJ Styles wrestled in TNA for a long duration

Countless wrestlers from Impact have jumped ship to WWE, including mid-carders and former world champions. Over the last ten years, fans have seen many of their favorite Impact stars show up in WWE and their careers there have varied greatly.

One of the most notable names is AJ Styles, who competed in multiple promotions across the world prior to signing with WWE but is arguably best remembered for him time in Impact Wrestling.

AJ Styles wrestled for over 14 years in TNA and was one of the top athletes within the promotion. His accolades outside of Impact might have done him favors, but he put himself on the map during his time in TNA where he garnered a great deal of success.

His WWE run has been just as successful, if not more. He is a grand slam champion and is consistently booked in major storylines. At the moment, he is holding the RAW tag team championships alongside Omos.

However, things aren't always as bright for ex-Impact wrestlers in WWE. Former TNA world champions EC3, Robert Roode and Eric Young have all struggled to reach the main event picture. Fans have also criticized WWE in the past for its booking of former Impact stars who have achieved little to no success in WWE.

Do you think Moose would have been a main event caliber star in WWE had he signed? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

