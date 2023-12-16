WWE introduces a brand-new match concept before SmackDown goes on air

WWE seems to be in experimental mode, trying new things and seeing what sticks. Before SmackDown went on the air this week, the promotion introduced a brand-new match concept.

Some would argue that it isn't that "new" but more of a variation of a previous one. With Shawn Michaels having quietly changed the rules of a steel cage match, removing the "escaping to win" part of it.

WWE is now experimenting with a new concept called a "Speed" match - where there is a five-minute time limit:

A 5-minute time limit has been introduced

It appears that it's similar to the Beat The Clock challenge. However, the five-minute time limit seems to be something that could encourage superstars to be more "urgent" with their moves and result in a more fast-paced match.

It's good that Triple H and the creative team are in experiment mode because it's worth a shot to test the reaction of a fresh audience. "Big" Bronson Reed was in one match, while Axiom of NXT was in another.

"Big" Bronson Reed was in action.

