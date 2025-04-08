WWE introduces CM Punk's new tag team partner after RAW

CM Punk got into a brawl with Seth Rollins on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and Paul Heyman came to his rescue after Punk got hit by a Stomp. However, this wasn't the only segment Punk was involved in. After the Monday Night Show went off the air, he formed an alliance with comedian Bert Kreischer.

The Second City Saint is gearing up for WrestleMania 41, where he goes to war against Rollins and Roman Reigns in the closing match of the event's Night One. Punk also has a massive advantage going into The Show of Shows, as Paul Heyman will be on his side after the "favor" was revealed on SmackDown.

Following this week's episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk had a back-and-forth with the heel duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Soon after, he received help from an unlikely source after comedian Bert Kreischer jumped the barricade and stepped into the ring to even the odds. The star went on to take down both Waller and Theory with Chokeslams, with the crowd erupting in cheers.

WWE released the clip of the segment on Instagram, where they referred to Kreischer as CM Punk's "newest tag team partner." Check it out below:

Ever since RAW moved to Netflix, fans have witnessed several celebrities attending the shows and mingling with some of WWE's top stars.

