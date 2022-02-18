WWE Hall of Famer JBL names who would be in his "Cabinet" in 2022

When WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) first rose to the main event scene in 2004, he wasn't alone. Along with winning the WWE Championship, he also formed his faction: The Cabinet.

The group featured names such as Orlando Jordan, The Basham Brothers, and Jillian Hall - all of whom helped JBL retain his title for well over a year.

WBG84 @WBG84



Team Angle (Angle, Haas & Benjamin)

Evolution (HHH, Flair & Batista)

The Cabinet (JBL, The Basham Brothers)

The New Day (Kofi, Xavier & Big E) #WWE Stables to hold a World Championship and the Tag-Team titles at the same time in the brand-split era:Team Angle (Angle, Haas & Benjamin)Evolution (HHH, Flair & Batista)The Cabinet (JBL, The Basham Brothers)The New Day (Kofi, Xavier & Big E) #ExtremeRules Stables to hold a World Championship and the Tag-Team titles at the same time in the brand-split era:Team Angle (Angle, Haas & Benjamin)Evolution (HHH, Flair & Batista)The Cabinet (JBL, The Basham Brothers)The New Day (Kofi, Xavier & Big E) #ExtremeRules #WWE https://t.co/J60EnxIyKp

Speaking to the Angle podcast with Joey Karni, Layfield discussed who he could see as part of a modern-day Cabinet among the current roster.

The Wrestling God first brought up current United States Champion Damian Priest as someone who would be an excellent addition to a modern-day Cabinet.

“Damian Priest, not that he needs the rub. He’s not, he’s a star. But that guy is a rockstar, man. You know, he just has a presence about him and you can’t replicate that... You know, some guys have that, some guys don’t. Some guys just have that. The Rock has that, Cena has that. I think Damian Priest has that. I’d love to have him be part of some type of Cabinet," Layfield said. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com)

JBL says current tag team champions would be a great fit

Much like the original version of his group, JBL also had a tag team in mind to replace the Basham Brothers - the Alpha Academy. While he had a lot of great things to say about the team's powerhouse, Otis, he also had a ton of praise heaped upon Chad Gable.

"He’s a smart guy, obviously. Nobody can do that unless you’re a smart guy, and he’s very good on the mic. You never know about guys until you get them out there and they do it. You know, some guys are real good in the back being funny and some guys are not out there and some guys, when you give [them] a microphone just light up and tear up the room. That’s what Chad Gable does," Layfield said.

Who would you like to see in a modern-day version of The Cabinet? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Angana Roy