"He knew that we had the guy" - WWE Hall of Famer on Vince McMahon's first meeting with Brock Lesnar

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has opened up on how Vince McMahon reacted when he met Brock Lesnar for the first time.

Brock Lesnar was a prospect who enjoyed a lot of success as an amateur wrestler, as he won the NCAA Heavyweight and NCAA All-American Championship in his senior year. He was recruited to WWE by former talent scout Gerald Brisco, and he went on to sign a developmental contract with the company in 2000.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, former WWE commentator Jim Ross stated that Vince McMahon immediately saw a big star in the making when he first laid eyes on "The Beast."

“Gerry Brisco and I brought Brock Lesnar to a TV taping in Minneapolis because he went to college there,” said Ross. “I said to McMahon, ‘That new kid I’m recruiting is here tonight. If you get a chance I’d like you to say hello to him.' So McMahon is walking about with his Mr. McMahon walk, and he happens to glance over. And Gerry Brisco is standing by this monster. Vince made a U-turn and beelined right to Brock – he had never seen him. Never watched him wrestle."

“He knew Gerry and I was high on him, but Gerry didn’t meet with Vince on a regular basis, I met with Vince every day," added Ross. "I said, ‘We got this kid we’re going to sign, and he’s going to be extraordinary. You’re going to love him.’ So when Vince laid eyes on him, he knew that we had the guy.”

WWE struck a goldmine by signing Brock Lesnar, as he went on to become a major box office attraction and one of the biggest names in the history of the business.

Brock Lesnar's complex relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar's business-related relationship has greatly benefitted both parties. The WWE Chairman continuously relied on Lesnar when he needed to sell a major event or elevate the ratings for Monday Night RAW.

McMahon has been known to be lenient with Lesnar due to his popularity and status. This stance allowed the latter to get away with a lot of things that might have gotten most stars immediately fired or suspended.

Brock Lesnar's lucrative contract also enabled him to make the most money despite working the fewest dates. The Beast is currently a free agent, though it's possible he could re-sign with WWE in the future.

