WWE just revealed the bizarre reason why Brock Lesnar assaulted Cody Rhodes on RAW

There was a huge twist on Monday Night RAW this week when Brock Lesnar was supposed to team up with Cody Rhodes in the main event against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Instead, it ended with Lesnar assaulting Rhodes to seemingly set up their match. On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE revealed the bizarre reason behind the attack.

Fans were taken by surprise after Brock Lesnar brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes on RAW. While Cody approached Roman Reigns for a rematch from WrestleMania 39, he needed a tag team partner for the main event. Out came Lesnar, who was banned from facing Roman Reigns after losing to him in their "Last Man Standing" match at SummerSlam 2022.

On SmackDown this week, Wade Barrett revealed that Brock Lesnar attacked Cody Rhodes because he was mad that his match against Omos opened the show while Rhodes main evented.

This is an utterly bizarre reason to attack somebody, and we're not sure whose idea it was to say that. Whether it was Vince McMahon or Triple H, it wasn't a good call at all.

Is Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar scheduled for Backlash 2023?

Regardless of the bizarre reason behind the feud, there's still a clash between two major names. It was also likely planned so that WWE could prolong the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns feud, presumably to save it until SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

Normally, Lesnar tends to leave for a few months immediately after WrestleMania. But he has reportedly signed a new one-year contract and is set to have the first match of the said contract at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

It will be interesting to see how WWE handles the match and whether Cody can slay the beast - something the Nigerian Giant Omos was unable to do.

