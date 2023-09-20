WWE has "killed" three characters at the expense of getting Nia Jax over, says veteran (Exclusive)

Nia Jax continued to assert her dominance on WWE RAW as she unleashed another surprise attack this week. During the post-show review, Vince Russo explained the problem with the company's presentation of Jax and felt the promotion unnecessarily sacrificed talents to get her over.

The Irresistible Force made her full-time WWE return on last week's RAW episode and went straight after the brand's top names, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. The company wants fans to perceive Jax as a destroyer, which involves going through many other stars in the women's division.

As explained below by Vince Russo on the latest episode of Sportskeeda wrestling's Legion of RAW, WWE seemingly killed the characters of Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Piper Niven on the latest episode of RAW:

"If Shayna Baszler and Zoey do nothing after they've built them up to be these "bad you know what," and Piper Niven, who is about the same size if they have these three, do nothing next week. Now, at the expense of getting Nia Jax over, you've totally killed three characters on the show." [From 13:00 -13:40]

Vince noted that he would have no issues if WWE offered a logical follow-up on the next episode. Russo also added that amongst all the talents, Chelsea Green didn't need to experience her moment of revenge against Nia Jax in the coming weeks:

"I have no problem with this if they follow it up. The only one who should not want a comeuppance is Chelsea Green. She should want nothing to do with Nia Jax. The other three of them should want, should have a target on Nia Jax next week." [From 13:41 - 14:30]

Nia Jax made another massive statement on WWE RAW

If taking down Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on her first night back wasn't enough, Nia Jax had bigger plans to put the entire women's roster on notice.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven took on Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on RAW, and the tag team match had an inconclusive finish, thanks to Nia Jax.

Jax first attacked Piper Niven near the apron, forcing the referee to call for the bell. She then laid out Zoey Stark with a Samoan drop before turning her attention to Green. Nia ended the segment by hitting her old friend and tag partner, Shayna, with the Banzai Drop and ensuring she was viewed as the biggest threat on the red brand.

What do you think about Nia Jax's recent run with the compnay? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.