WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston has a one-word message for Zelina Vega on social media. The two stars are currently members of the Monday Night RAW roster.

The New Day member faced Gunther in the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament on the red brand. However, The Ring General picked up the win to face Jey Uso in the next round.

Meanwhile, the Latino World Order member hasn't wrestled a match in over a month. In her last match, the 33-year-old female star suffered a loss at the hands of Elektra Lopez on the April 5 episode of SmackDown.

On X (formerly Twitter), Zelina Vega shared a picture of her quirky new flip-flops phone cover. Responding to the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Kingston sent her a one-word message.

"Yoooo….," he wrote.

Kofi Kingston faced Damian Priest for his World Heavyweight Title after WWE SmackDown went off the air

Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Judgment Day member cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to become the new champion.

The 41-year-old WWE Superstar successfully defended his title against Jey Uso at Backlash France. After last week's SmackDown went off the air, Priest put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Kofi Kingston in a dark match.

Fans thought being the babyface, The New Day member would secure a win, but that was not the case. The Archer of Infamy showed resilience and dominance over the former US Champion to successfully retain his title in a non-televised match.

After Kingston lost to Gunther on RAW, he was confronted by Karrion Kross in a backstage segment. The former NXT Champion seemingly offered The New Day a chance to join forces with him in The Final Testament. It remains to be seen if the 42-year-old star is open to turning things around and aligning with the heel stable.