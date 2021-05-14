Former WWE Champion thinks Vince McMahon is the best wrestler in history 

WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle thinks Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestler in history, and offered an explanation for his comment.

The Olympic Gold Medalist is regarded by many fans and wrestlers alike as one of the greatest in-ring workers in WWE history. Kurt Angle is also a multi-time champion and a major name in the business.

Vince McMahon, on the other hand, is the chairman and CEO of WWE. He portrayed a villainous boss for the majority of his on-screen career. Vince McMahon has also performed alongside top names such as Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair.

During a recent interaction on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Kurt Angle explained why he thinks Vince McMahon is the best ever.

"What you see on TV with Vince [McMahon] isn’t the real Vince," said Kurt Angle. "He likes to ham it up a bit and you know, that’s his thing. He’s the best wrestler in history. When he wrestles, everybody watches. He does these looks with his eyes when he’s going crazy and he’s mad."

Kurt Angle is entitled to his own opinion, but it's hard to put Vince McMahon over other stars such as Ric Flair and Bret Hart, who are regarded as the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

Kurt Angle hoped for another WWE title run

Kurt Angle is a WWE Hall of Famer

Kurt Angle made his return to WWE in 2017 after many years. He was inducted into the same year's Hall of Fame, and was made the General Manager of RAW.

On the podcast interview, Angle revealed he had expected more.

"Yes and no [I was happy with my last run]," Kurt said. "If they would’ve started me out wrestling when I returned, I was ready. I was wrestling consistently. Even when I took a year off, I went on the indie circuit and kept myself busy, kept myself in shape because I knew WWE was gonna call on me and so yeah, I was a little disappointed. I thought that, you know, being a top talent like I was, I thought that I would get a possible title run, and I didn’t come anywhere close to that."

Kurt Angle retired from in-ring action in 2019 after his last match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.